Police Investigating Death of Penn State Student Found in Fraternity House
Authorities in State College, Pennsylvania, are still investigating the weekend death of a college student and trying to uncover why it took fraternity members nearly 12 hours to report that they'd found him motionless at the bottom of basement stairs in their house. According to police, officers were called to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the campus of Pennsylvania State University on Friday around 10:49 a.m. There, police said, they found 19-year-old Timothy J. Piazza unconscious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Bobster II
|828
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|22 hr
|Saddened
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan '17
|Football Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC