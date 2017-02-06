Police: Fraternity Waited Until Morning To Call Police After Student Fall
The State College Police Department provided additional details today of the incident at Beta Theta Pi fraternity on Thursday, February 2, that led to the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza. Emergency services were not contacted until 10:49 a.m. Friday morning - nearly 12 hours after fraternity members said Piazza fell down the basement steps during a party.
