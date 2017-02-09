Phi Kappa Sigma Files Appeal Against Planned High-Rise On Beaver Ave
Phi Kappa Sigma filed an appeal with the State College Planning Commission against the new high-rise building that is planned to be erected at the corner of Beaver Ave. and Locust Lane - the former location of Canyon Pizza. As The Daily Collegian reported, the fraternity feels as though the construction, as well as the significantly taller building, would be an "eyesore."
