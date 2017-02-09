Phi Kappa Sigma Files Appeal Against ...

Phi Kappa Sigma Files Appeal Against Planned High-Rise On Beaver Ave

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Onward State

Phi Kappa Sigma filed an appeal with the State College Planning Commission against the new high-rise building that is planned to be erected at the corner of Beaver Ave. and Locust Lane - the former location of Canyon Pizza. As The Daily Collegian reported, the fraternity feels as though the construction, as well as the significantly taller building, would be an "eyesore."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr Bobster II 828
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Wed Saddened 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Found a eBook on racism Jan 11 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan 11 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan 10 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan '17 Football Fan 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,990 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC