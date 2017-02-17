Penn State Revokes Fraternity's Recog...

Penn State Revokes Fraternity's Recognition After Student Death

22 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Penn State officials on Friday said the university will no longer recognize the fraternity where a student fell down the steps and suffered fatal injuries during a party. decided to withdraw immediately recognition of Beta Theta Pi fraternity," according to a statement, meaning that the fraternity and its members are no longer part of the Greek-letter community at Penn State.

