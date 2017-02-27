Penn State moving students out of frat house where sophomore died
State College police on Friday charged the house manager of Penn State fraternity Beta Theta Pi with multiple drug charges. The charges, police said, are unrelated to the investigation involving the death of a Penn State student at the fraternity earlier this month.
