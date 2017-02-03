Penn State Football: Franklin's Recruiting Game Plan Similar to Paterno's a For Now

In Franklin's first five seasons and Joe Paterno's last 10, roughly 70% of the coaches' scholarship players came from five states and a 300-mile drive from State College: "One of our great advantages of being at Penn State," Andy Frank, the Nittany Lions' player of player personnel, said on Signing Day last week, "is that if you look at Pittsburgh up to Maine and down to Virginia, we are the premiere football program. That allows us to recruit at a very high level for a large population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.