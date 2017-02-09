Northeast US bracing for powerful, fast-moving snowstorm
The northeastern U.S. is bracing for a powerful, fast-moving storm that is expected to bring more than a foot of snow in some places. Forecasters say the Thursday snowstorm likely will snarl workday commutes across the densely populated region.
