Northeast US bracing for powerful, fa...

Northeast US bracing for powerful, fast-moving snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The northeastern U.S. is bracing for a powerful, fast-moving storm that is expected to bring more than a foot of snow in some places. Forecasters say the Thursday snowstorm likely will snarl workday commutes across the densely populated region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 9 hr Tony G 829
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Wed Saddened 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Found a eBook on racism Jan 11 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan 11 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan 10 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan '17 Football Fan 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC