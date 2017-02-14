New Judge Appointed in Jerry Sandusky...

New Judge Appointed in Jerry Sandusky Appeal

After the judge who had overseen the Jerry Sandusky case from the start recused himself from further proceedings in November, Pennsylvania Supreme Court has appointed a new judge to preside in the ongoing appeal. As of Feb. 8, Judge John H. Foradora of Jefferson County has been named the judge in the case as Sandusky continues his appeal under the Post Conviction Relief Act.

