Missing Girl, Kidnapping Suspect Loca...

Missing Girl, Kidnapping Suspect Located on I-99 Near State College

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

A kidnapping suspect was taken into custody and a missing Connecticut girl found safe after crashing on I-99 near State College. Photo by Centre County Report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 18 hr Porn Man 839
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb 20 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb 17 puddintain 4
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Feb 10 Hannibal 4
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Found a eBook on racism Jan '17 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan '17 The low down 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC