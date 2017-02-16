Members of Suspended Fraternity Prohibited from Participating in THON
Members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity will not be permitted to participate in this week's THON and its lead-up events. Photo: Joe Whitman/Onward State Beta Theta Pi's allotted dancers will not be permitted to participate in THON 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Toesucker
|838
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan '17
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan '17
|Football Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC