Massage Therapist Charged with Indecent Assault

According to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday, State College Police were notified on Jan. 26 by Penn State University Health Services that a woman had reported that a day earlier she was inappropriately touched by a massage therapist at American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College. The woman reportedly said she had initially gone to the spa to see a chiropractor and it was recommended she try massage.

