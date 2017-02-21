Massage Therapist Charged with Indece...

Massage Therapist Charged with Indecent Assault

According to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday, State College Police were notified on Jan. 26 by Penn State University Health Services that a woman had reported that a day earlier she was inappropriately touched by a massage therapist at American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College. The woman reportedly said she had initially gone to the spa to see a chiropractor and it was recommended she try massage.

