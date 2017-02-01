Man Found Guilty on 1,550 Counts of Child Pornography Possession

A State College man was found guilty Thursday on 1,550 counts of child pornography possession and dissemination of child pornography. Pennsylvania State Police conducted an undercover investigation into the sharing of child pornography online in 2013 and tracked a video of a prepubescent girl to an IP address registered to Buckley, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Ferguson Township Police.

