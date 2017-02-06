Man Assaulted Officers, EMT, Police Say

A State College man is facing assault charges after allegedly fighting with police officers, an EMT and hospital security early Friday morning. State College Police and Centre LifeLink responded at about 6:45 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person near the entrance to Irving's Bagels on East College Avenue and found an unconscious male who had vomit on his clothes, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.