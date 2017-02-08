Man Arrested on Drug Charges
In 2015, a confidential informant told police that a man later identified as Henry B. Weiss, 21, was selling large amounts of marijuana in the State College area, according to a criminal complaint. Through the informant, police say they conducted three controlled purchases from Weiss in 2015 and 2016.
