Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Statecollege.com

In 2015, a confidential informant told police that a man later identified as Henry B. Weiss, 21, was selling large amounts of marijuana in the State College area, according to a criminal complaint. Through the informant, police say they conducted three controlled purchases from Weiss in 2015 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... 15 hr Saddened 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Tue Tony G 827
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Found a eBook on racism Jan 11 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan 11 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan 10 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan '17 Football Fan 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Centre County was issued at February 08 at 7:40PM EST

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC