Joe Jonas and DNCE Give Surprise Performance at THON
THON got an early surprise on Friday night when just before 8 p.m., the lights dimmed and Joe Jonas and his band DNCE took the stage for a thrilling performance. The funk and dance-rock outfit worked through several of their own hits, including "Cake by the Ocean," and "Toothbrush" and tossed in a couple quick covers of Britney Spears and the Spice Girls as well.
