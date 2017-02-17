Joe Jonas and DNCE Give Surprise Perf...

Joe Jonas and DNCE Give Surprise Performance at THON

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Statecollege.com

THON got an early surprise on Friday night when just before 8 p.m., the lights dimmed and Joe Jonas and his band DNCE took the stage for a thrilling performance. The funk and dance-rock outfit worked through several of their own hits, including "Cake by the Ocean," and "Toothbrush" and tossed in a couple quick covers of Britney Spears and the Spice Girls as well.

