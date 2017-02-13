Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey charged with child sexual abuse
One of Jerry Sandusky 's sons was arrested Monday on multiple sexual offense charges involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested. Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, a stalwart supporter who attended many of his father's court proceedings, was charged with 14 counts, according to court records.
