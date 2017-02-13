Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sex...

Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sexual assault of a child

20 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State football coach, was the center of a national scandal with his arrest in 2011 and his 2012 conviction of dozens of child sexual assaults. District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set bail at $100,000 for Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, who is in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

