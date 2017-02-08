Hahn Announces Candidacy for State Co...

Hahn Announces Candidacy for State College Mayor

Attorney and former State College Borough Council member Donald Hahn announced on Wednesday night that he will run for State College Mayor in this year's election. The Democrat becomes the first candidate to declare a run for the seat since Mayor Elizabeth Goreham announced on Monday that she will not seek a third term.

