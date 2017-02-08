Hahn Announces Candidacy for State College Mayor
Attorney and former State College Borough Council member Donald Hahn announced on Wednesday night that he will run for State College Mayor in this year's election. The Democrat becomes the first candidate to declare a run for the seat since Mayor Elizabeth Goreham announced on Monday that she will not seek a third term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Tony G
|829
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Wed
|Saddened
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan '17
|Football Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC