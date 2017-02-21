Gusty, drenching storms to disrupt Saturday activities in northeastern US
A line of strong thunderstorms will march across the northeastern United States interior on Saturday with the potential for torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts. Winds can be strong enough in some locations to cause minor property damage, knock down weak trees and spark sporadic power outages.
