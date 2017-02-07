Goreham Will Not Seek Re-election as ...

Goreham Will Not Seek Re-election as Mayor

21 hrs ago

Mayor Elizabeth Goreham announced at Monday night's borough council meeting that she will not be running for re-election this year. year in public office [and it has been] the center of my life.

State College, PA

