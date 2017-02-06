Fraternity's chapter suspended after Readington man's death

Fraternity's chapter suspended after death of young Readington man Timothy Piazza died Saturday after a fall at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at Penn State Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jUOhAR Timothy Piazza, shown with his parents, Evelyn and James, at Senior Night for Hunterdon Central Regional High School football, died Saturday after suffering injuries in a fall Friday at Beta Theta Pi, his fraternity house. The Pennsylvania State University sophomore was majoring in engineering.

