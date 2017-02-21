Founders' Day to Celebrate Penn State's 162nd Birthday
To celebrate another year with Dear Old State, the university's Lion Ambassadors will host the annual Founders' Day celebration on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center. The Farmers' High School of Pennsylvania was officially chartered by the state legislature on Feb. 22 1855.
