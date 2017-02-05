Fire Engulfs Car Parked In Pugh Street Garage
Alpha Fire Company responded to a call to the Pugh Street Parking Garage last night at approximately 2:40 a.m. for a car fire on the ground floor. Centre Life Link EMS and the State College Borough Police department also responded.
