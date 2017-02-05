Fire Engulfs Car Parked In Pugh Stree...

Fire Engulfs Car Parked In Pugh Street Garage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Onward State

Alpha Fire Company responded to a call to the Pugh Street Parking Garage last night at approximately 2:40 a.m. for a car fire on the ground floor. Centre Life Link EMS and the State College Borough Police department also responded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 13 hr AssMannn 825
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Found a eBook on racism Jan 11 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan 11 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan 10 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan '17 Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan '17 Realworld 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,578,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC