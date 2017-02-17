Downtown Summer Music Festival Gets New Name, Headlining Act for 2017
The Downtown State College Improvement District's annual summer music festival is getting a new name this year, and it's booked a headlining act. "Two Princes," "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," and "Jimmy Olsen's Blues," Spin Doctors will perform at 8:30 p.m. on June 2. The name change, meanwhile, came as a result of DSCID's desire to make the festival moniker more synonymous with the region.
