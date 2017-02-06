Crow Harassment to Be Conducted in St...

Crow Harassment to Be Conducted in State College

17 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

State College public works crews will be using pyrotechnic bangers and screamers in an effort to disperse crows from the downtown. The relocation work is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

