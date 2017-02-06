Crow Harassment to Be Conducted in State College
State College public works crews will be using pyrotechnic bangers and screamers in an effort to disperse crows from the downtown. The relocation work is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
