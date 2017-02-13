CentreBike to Light Up the Night
Centre Bike, the Centre Region's bicyclist coalition, will be out Monday night in downtown State College and on the Penn State campus installing free bicycle lights for bicyclists riding after dark. The initiative is designed to encourage safe commuter bicycling and to educate bicyclists about registering their bikes with Penn State University Police as well as new bicycle classes being offered through Centre Region Parks and Recreation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
