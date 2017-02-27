Centre County Municipalities to Receive $5.5 Million in Liquid Fuels Funds
Centre County municipalities will receive a combined $5.5 million for road maintenance and improvement projects through Pennsylvania's Municipal Liquid Fuels Program, PennDOT announced on Monday. The funds are part of a statewide distribution of $466.2 million in payments from liquid fuels taxes allocated to municipalities for expenses like road repaving and snow removal.
