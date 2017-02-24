Borough Leaders Tackle Heated Discussion On Immigration At Town Hall
"I had family who died in the gas chambers," said Dmitri Loutsik, the son of Russian immigrants whose anger could be heard through his blend of Russian and Virginian accents. This heated exchange happened during the Immigration Town Hall last night when Myers compared proposals to register residents in America along ethnic and religious lines to the early days of registration of Jews leading up to the Holocaust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|3Putt
|839
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC