Borough Council Tempers Flare Over Proposed Property Maintenance Code Amendments
Property was a hot topic on the agenda last night for the State College Borough Council. Members discussed revisions to the Property Maintenance Code and a repair job for a downtown parking garage that will cost more than a million dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|dude1
|826
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan '17
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan '17
|Realworld
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC