Boalsburg Mountain View Hotel Plan Clears Hurdle
A local developer has cleared a hurdle in an attempt to bring a 100-room hotel to the Mountain View Country Club property and breathe new life into the existing golf course. On Feb. 21, the Harris Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to support a waiver request, on behalf of Wyndam Garden Hotel and its developers, to relieve a part of a township ordinance that requires new land developers to install riparian buffers where fresh water runs freely.
