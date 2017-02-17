Beta Theta Pi Member Arrested on Drug Charges
A Penn State student is accused of selling drugs from the fraternity house where another student suffered injuries in a fall down the steps that led to his death earlier this month. Braxton Becker, 20, of Niskayuna, N.Y., was charged Friday with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, four misdemeanor counts of possession of with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|8 hr
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Fri
|puddintain
|4
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 16
|Toesucker
|838
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC