Bernie Sanders has some new allies in fight to bring Canadian drugs to the U.S.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spoke on the campus of Penn State University in State College, Pa., last year. Senators Bernie Sanders , Cory Booker , Elijah Cummings and others unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would allow prescription drugs to be imported from Canada, as a means of bringing down drug prices.
State College Discussions
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|2 hr
|Inquiry
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Dooshy
|839
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
