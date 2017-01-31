Baker to run for CASD board again
Baker to run for CASD board again Dr. Dana Baker has announced he will seek reelection to the Chambersburg Area School District board of directors Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jRzdHl CHAMBERSBURG - Dr. Dana Baker has announced he will seek re-election to the Chambersburg Area School District board of directors in the May primary election. Baker currently serves as CASD's Region 1 representative, finishing his first term on the board.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Tony G
|824
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Wed
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
