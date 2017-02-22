Almanac for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732; German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788; poet/diplomat/editor James Lowell in 1819; Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857; German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857; Hall of Fame baseball umpire Bill Klem in 1874; poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892; actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907; Robert Pershing Wadlow, at 8 ft.

