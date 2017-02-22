Almanac for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732; German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788; poet/diplomat/editor James Lowell in 1819; Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857; German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857; Hall of Fame baseball umpire Bill Klem in 1874; poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892; actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907; Robert Pershing Wadlow, at 8 ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|3Putt
|839
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Mon
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan '17
|The low down
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC