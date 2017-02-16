AccuWeather VP Announces Candidacy for Harris Township Supervisor
An Altoona native, Frank graduated from Penn State in 1994. He went on to hold leadership positions with several advertising agencies in Baltimore and was director of advertising for the Baltimore Orioles.
