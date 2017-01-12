WPSU Launching New 24/7 Kids Channel

WPSU Kids will begin broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Monday and will be available locally on Xfinity/Comcast cable channel 243 in the State College area. Programming also will be available over the air; on streaming services Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox One; at wpsu.org and pbskids.org ; and on the PBS KIDS app.

