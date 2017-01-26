Westside Stadium Bar Closed, Seeking New Ownership
Westside Stadium Bar and Grill officially closed its doors on December 21, according to the Centre Daily Times . The bar opened in State College in 2010 at 1301 W. College Ave. "Just wasn't making it," owner Matt Letizell told the Centre Daily Times .
