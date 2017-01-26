Westside Stadium Bar Closed, Seeking ...

Westside Stadium Bar Closed, Seeking New Ownership

Westside Stadium Bar and Grill officially closed its doors on December 21, according to the Centre Daily Times . The bar opened in State College in 2010 at 1301 W. College Ave. "Just wasn't making it," owner Matt Letizell told the Centre Daily Times .

