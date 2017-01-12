UPUA Reconvenes For Spring Semester

The University Park Undergraduate Association's 11th assembly has less than four months left to complete the work it started last April, and though President Terry Ford reported the assembly has been making good progress on the Ford-Jordan Platform and then some, there is still much to be done before the term comes to an end. UPUA reconvened last night for the spring semester, but despite a busy final meeting of the fall semester, there was no legislation or much discussion.

