Two Charged in Attempted Theft

Two men who were reportedly each carrying multiple drivers licenses with different names were charged after police say they attempted to fraudulently purchase a cell phone. State College Police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. on Saturday to the Best Buy Mobile store in the Nittany Mall, where an employee said the two men had attempted to use someone else's identification to purchase an iPhone 7 Plus valued at $869.99.

