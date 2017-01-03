Two Charged in Attempted Theft

Two Charged in Attempted Theft

Two men who were reportedly each carrying multiple drivers licenses with different names were charged after police say they attempted to fraudulently purchase a cell phone. State College Police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. on Saturday to the Best Buy Mobile store in the Nittany Mall, where an employee said the two men had attempted to use someone else's identification to purchase an iPhone 7 Plus valued at $869.99.

