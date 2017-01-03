Two Charged in Attempted Theft
Two men who were reportedly each carrying multiple drivers licenses with different names were charged after police say they attempted to fraudulently purchase a cell phone. State College Police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. on Saturday to the Best Buy Mobile store in the Nittany Mall, where an employee said the two men had attempted to use someone else's identification to purchase an iPhone 7 Plus valued at $869.99.
