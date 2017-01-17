Three Men Stop Another from Burning American Flags
A man who appears to have been burning American flags on Friday in downtown State College was confronted by three men who took the remaining, un-burned flags from him. A video on social media Friday afternoon captured the incident, which occurred at the intersection of West College Avenue and Atherton Street.
