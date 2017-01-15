State Police "Actively Investigating"...

State Police "Actively Investigating" Shooting Incident

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police at Philipsburg are "actively investigating" a shooting incident that occurred at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township. State police said it occurred at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and a 12-year-old State College juvenile was transported to a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat Smart Alec 816
Found a eBook on racism Jan 11 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan 11 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan 10 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan 3 Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan 2 Realworld 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec 26 Joe M 5
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC