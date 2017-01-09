State College Will Attempt To Break Guinness World Record For Ice Lanterns
You could realize your childhood dream of breaking a Guinness World Record next month without ever leaving State College, thanks to The Centre Foundation, The Make Space, and The Knight Foundation. Light Up State College will attempt to break a record by illuminating more than 3,000 ice luminaries on Allen Street between College Ave. and Beaver Ave. at 6 p.m. on February 4. ice luminaries are cup-shaped structures made purely out of ice that hold a light inside.
