State College Will Attempt To Break G...

State College Will Attempt To Break Guinness World Record For Ice Lanterns

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Onward State

You could realize your childhood dream of breaking a Guinness World Record next month without ever leaving State College, thanks to The Centre Foundation, The Make Space, and The Knight Foundation. Light Up State College will attempt to break a record by illuminating more than 3,000 ice luminaries on Allen Street between College Ave. and Beaver Ave. at 6 p.m. on February 4. ice luminaries are cup-shaped structures made purely out of ice that hold a light inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 19 hr RamapoU 815
New Football Coach Needed Jan 3 Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan 2 Realworld 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec 26 Joe M 5
Happy Thanksgiving. Nov '16 Check 3
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Dreu Agliardo Oct '16 Yours truly 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,131

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC