State College Not a 'Sanctuary City,' Borough Leadership Says
A resolution on immigration enforcement passed by borough council earlier this month did not establish State College as a so-called "sanctuary city," borough leadership said on Friday. The resolution stated that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and that "the State College Council will not voluntarily assist in any efforts by the federal government to apprehend, detain or deport community members."
