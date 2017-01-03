State College Man Sentenced for Distributing Crystal Meth

A State College man will spend seven to 14 years in state prison after being sentenced for distributing crystal methamphetamine. Task force members were first told in August 2015 by a confidential informant that Mishock -- who went by the street name "the Trypnotist," according to the Centre County District Attorney's office -- was selling crystal methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, LSD and marijuana in the State College area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.