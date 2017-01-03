South Hills plans 'A Day at the Hills...

South Hills plans 'A Day at the Hills' for prospective students

18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

"A Day at the Hills" will be held at the South Hills School of Business & Technology's campuses on Thursday, Feb. 2 or Wednesday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Potential students can explore specialized associate degree options by sitting in on classes, meeting faculty and students, exploring financial aid options for those who qualify, attending veteran information sessions, and more. In case of inclement weather, a designated snow date of Thursday, Feb. 9 has been scheduled.

