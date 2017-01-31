Snow Results in Speed Reduction on I-99
PennDOT reduced the maximum speed on I-99 in Centre County on Tuesday morning as snow made for hazardous travel conditions. Speeds were reduced on the highway to 45 miles per hour in Centre, Blair and Bedford counties, as well as on I-80 between mile markers 84 and 194 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 28
|3 putt
|823
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe M
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC