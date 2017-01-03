ServSafe certification training to be...

ServSafe certification training to be held

If certification requirements are not met, or current certification is about to expire, Penn State Cooperative Extension will be offering a ServSafe Food Safety Certification Training course from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 with the certification exam at 12:30 p.m. The program will be held at the State College Borough Building, 243 S. Allen St., State College. Cost for the two-day certification course is $185.

