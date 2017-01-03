ServSafe certification training to be held

If certification requirements are not met, or current certification is about to expire, Penn State Cooperative Extension will be offering a ServSafe Food Safety Certification Training course from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 with the certification exam at 12:30 p.m. The program will be held at the State College Borough Building, 243 S. Allen St., State College. Cost for the two-day certification course is $185.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.