Senior Center Opens New Location, with New Name
The Centre Region Active Adult Center , formerly known as the Centre Region Senior Center, has moved to a new and bigger location. On Tuesday, the center opened the doors to its new home, a 7,000-square-foot space in suite 990 of the Nittany Mall, near the interior entrance to Sears.
