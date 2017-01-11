Section of I-80 Closed After Fatal Crash

7 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. near the Bellefonte exit, and according to a post by Centre County Fire Wire , resulted in a fatality. Multiple tractor trailers were involved and one caught on fire.

