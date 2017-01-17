Second Bagel Crust Location Now Open on Westerly Parkway

Bagel Crust opened its second location in the round former bank building on Westerly Parkway. Photo: Joshua Lee/Onward State Though it's been serving up Sunday morning rainbow bagels at 332 East Calder Way since 2014, Bagel Crust officially opened its second location earlier this month at 460 Westerly Parkway.

